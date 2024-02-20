Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 6.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 4,245,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,868,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TELL

Tellurian Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $498.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.