Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

