Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 186,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,284. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

