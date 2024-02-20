Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 34318932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.60.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

