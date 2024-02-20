Tether (USDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.98 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $97.72 billion and $59.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 99,600,078,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,707,464,144 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
