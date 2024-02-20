TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,162. The firm has a market cap of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.25. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

