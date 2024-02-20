Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

