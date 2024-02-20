Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.80

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 105319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.