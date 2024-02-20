TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
