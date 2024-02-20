The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,948. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average of $295.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

