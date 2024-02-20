The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $341.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $342.74.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

