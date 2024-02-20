The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Lessened by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 59,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,378. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

