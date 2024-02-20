The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.2 %

DSG stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$124.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.74. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of C$196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.6166482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total value of C$450,720.00. In other news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total value of C$450,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,627. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

