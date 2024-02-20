The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $241,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

