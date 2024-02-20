The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.