The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $17.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 209,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,841 shares of company stock worth $1,299,755. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 451,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 296,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 242,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 594,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

