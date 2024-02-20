The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $18.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

OGN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

