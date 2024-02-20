The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.74

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.74 and last traded at $93.73, with a volume of 82420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Quarry LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 285,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,161,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,105,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

