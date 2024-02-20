The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

