The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87,901 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Home Depot worth $687,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $362.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $360.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

