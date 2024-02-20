The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.