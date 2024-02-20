The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

