The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

