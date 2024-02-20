Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,630,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,675,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,852,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.1% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.84. 671,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,068. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.