ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $554,766.23 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,958,805,856 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.

[Telegram](https://t.me/thetanetwork%5Fannouncements)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/vCXJd5YKDt)[Medium](https://medium.com/theta-network)”

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

