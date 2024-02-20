Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Raised by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.