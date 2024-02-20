THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,150. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

