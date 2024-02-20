Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 289,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 522,669 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

