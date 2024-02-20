Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of TIM by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TIM by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Up 1.1 %

TIMB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. 176,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

TIM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIM

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.