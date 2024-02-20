Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 71000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

