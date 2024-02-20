TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.20

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.72 ($0.05), with a volume of 76383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.52 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

