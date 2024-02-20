Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $21.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

