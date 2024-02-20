Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 202,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

