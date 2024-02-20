Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.