Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.