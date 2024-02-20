Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

