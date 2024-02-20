Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down to $88.93

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.93, but opened at $85.61. Trade Desk shares last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 2,329,467 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 228.92, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

