Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,228 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 4.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.95% of Trane Technologies worth $439,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.94.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

