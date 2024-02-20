Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $616.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,820,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

