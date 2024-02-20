Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $90.86 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

