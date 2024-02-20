Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,896 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 504,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 699,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,318. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

