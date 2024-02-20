Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 601,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

