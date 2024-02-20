Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,600,000 after acquiring an additional 561,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

