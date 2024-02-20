TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 160000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 16.58 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.08.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

