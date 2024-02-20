TrueUSD (TUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $121.51 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $121.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,456,472 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

