Truist Financial Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $88.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. Palomar has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

