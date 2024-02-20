Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

