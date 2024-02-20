Truist Financial Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

WEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 475,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

