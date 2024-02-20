Truist Financial Increases QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a reduce rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,497 shares of company stock worth $4,652,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

