Truist Financial Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $72.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,670,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 319,601 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

