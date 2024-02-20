Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.78. 222,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 719,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

